Governor Akeredolu makes five fresh appointments

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has sent five names to the state House of assembly for confirmation as members of the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission.

They are expected on Monday, 20th December, 2021, at 10.00am, to appear before the Selection Committee of the House for screening.

They include Dare Emiola Francis (Chairman), Idowu Adebusuyi (Member), Adeloye Oladejo (Member), Kunle Odidi (Member) and Ola Oguntimehin (Member).

The House had earlier been informed of their nominations vide a letter signed by Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu.

The Speaker, David Bamidele Oleyelogun in a statement urged the nominees to forward twenty (20) copies of their curriculum vitae to the House and liaise with the members from their different constituencies ahead of the screening on Monday.