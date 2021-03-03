Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the dissolution of all Boards and Parastatals, except the statutory ones in the State.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Richard Olabode , the dissolution takes immediate effect.

All chairmen, political appointees and non-career employees in all boards and parastatals in the State are, therefore, directed to handover all government properties in their custody to the accounting officers in their respective offices.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated their commitment and dedication to the service of the state.