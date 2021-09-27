Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello harps on the importance of Trade between Nations  

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed the desire to collaborate with companies that are ready to add value to the economy of Niger state.

Governor Sani Bello stated this while meeting with different interest groups on the sidelines of Turkey-Nigeria bussiness congress holding in Instanbul,Turkey.

Governor Sani Bello acknowledged that every nation desires to be better while noting that having forums for trade or investment opportunities between nations as this, will engender the desired growth and development in all ramifications.

Investors in various sectors comprising Agriculture, Health, Education Infrastructure, mineral resources among others met with the Governor.

The CEO of the organising company, ‘window of turkey” Baraa Alsasa said Forum such as this will facilitate business between Turkey and Nigeria, offer more opportunities to boost the Nigerian economy and enhance the tourism industries of both countries.

Alsasa said the Forum is also an opportunity to bring together major stakeholders from Turkey and Nigeria to discuss ways of developing Nigerian in a mutually beneficial partnerships.