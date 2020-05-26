Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has mourned the death of the President, League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State and Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu.

The Governor in a statement personally signed by him expressed his condolences to the people of Egbaland in particular, the State and the Muslim Ummah in general.

He described Liadi Orunsolu’s death as a great loss to the state and noted that the late Chief Imam spent his days praying and teaching values and precepts of the Quran.

He added that the exit of the cleric who died at the age of 99 marked the end of an era and a great personal loss.

“I will personally miss his warmth and candour. He always spoke truth to power and was a huge pillar and supporter of our Administration. We were like father and son and he never related with me as a Governor. He was brutally frank on issues concerning the people and the wellbeing of our State”, the Governor remarked.