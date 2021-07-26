Governor Dapo Abiodun will inaugurate the newly elected Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas in the State today, Monday, July 26, 2021, following the announcement of the results of the Saturday, July 24, 2021 Local Government election across the State by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).



The event is expected to take place at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s office by 1pm, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

Guests are expected to be seated by 12.30 pm, while they are also to comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.