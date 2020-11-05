Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has directed all public office holders in the state to declare their assets in order to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

The governor gave the directive at a two-day workshop on strict compliance with assets declaration, organized by the code of conduct bureau in Lafia, the State capital.

The workshop was also attended by members of the State House of Assembly.

Other participants at the workshop include High Court Judges, members of the Judicial Service Commission, Permanent Secretaries and other public officers.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who warned public officers in the state against extra-budgetary expenditures said his administration would not tolerate conducts contrary to the Act establishing the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Advertisement

The Governor said it had become imperative for relevant institutions of government and other non-governmental organisations to synergise in order to block leakages to ensure resources at the disposal of government are prudently utilised.

Governor Sule said no effort will be spared in “safeguarding our commonwealth”.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue to impact the culture of discipline and transparency in government affairs.