Polytechnic teachers say they are still on strike because government has yet to fulfil critical aspects contained in the Memorandum of understanding it entered into with their union on April 27, 2021.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics was reacting to comments credited to the Minister of state for education that government already met all the demands of the Polytechnic teachers.

Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba was reported to have told protesting Polytechnic students that he did not know why the lecturers were still on strike when government already met their demands.

The union insists the Minister of state has never been part of the negotiations and so lacked the understanding to speak on the level of progress being made.

ASUP says it will call off the strike it began on April the sixth once government fulfils its side of the bargain.