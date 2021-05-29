The APC primaries scheduled for today is yet to start in several wards on Surulere.

A visit by our correspondent shows that electoral officers are yet to get to the venue.

So far, logistics issues have been said to be the cause of the delay.

Meanwhile party leaders at Ward F2 walked out some intruders who came in as party members with names written in pieces of papers.

The party leaders are alleging that these people were brought in to cause mayhem at the ward.

For now, peace has been restored in the ward as members await the arrival of the electoral umpire.