Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has announced a 24-hour total lockdown on Port Harcourt as part of measures to check the spread of corona virus.

In a statewide broadcast, the governor said the lockdown would take effect indefinitely from Thursday 7th of May.

Some parts of old Port Harcourt Township and other areas have been on total lockdown for the last two weeks.



But that and other stringent measures for inter-state movement and crowd control hasn’t stopped the number of positive cases in Rivers State from rising steadily.

The state Government has now extended the 24-hour curfew to all parts of the Metropolis comprising Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.



Vehicular movement and gatherings of more than two persons have been banned while all business activities are to shut down.

Governor Wike said because of the threat posed by oil and gas company workers, the state has reviewed all entry waivers and permits earlier granted to such organizations.

Government also promised a one hundred thousand naira reward for any whistleblower who provides identity and location of anyone who flouts these new restrictions.