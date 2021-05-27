Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike on Thursday commissioned a 13.2km road network connecting Nkana in Etinan local government area to Awa in Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Mr. Wike praised Governor Udom Emmanuel for his achievements, saying that his legacy projects would create more jobs for people of Akwa Ibom.

The Rivers State Chief Executive expressed surprise that the Governor had so many projects to showcase in a single day and urged that the world see how Mr. Emmanuel has transformed his state.

Mr. Wike, who spoke in Pidgin English, stated that the petrochemical factory in Eastern Obolo has the potential to create thousands of jobs for youths in the state, while the new teaching hospital in Onna will reduce the number of people who travel to Uyo for tertiary health care services.

He expressed satisfaction on the quality of the Road project, hoping that the road will boost economic activities in all the adjourning rural communities.

Governor Wike was earlier at the premises of the General Hospital, Onna, where he laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital.

The Hospital project is a product of a partnership deal with BUA Group who announced a first tranche support of N2.5bn towards the project.

At Eastern Obolo, the Rivers state chief executive lay the foundation stone of the Sterling Petro-Chemicals and Fertilizer Production Factory at Eastern Obolo local government area.