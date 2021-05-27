The Lagos State Government has announced that the Eko Bridge, which connects Costain and Alaka in the direction of the National Stadium, will be partially closed for 10 weeks for emergency repairs by the Federal Government.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stated in a press release that the closure will take place from June 4 to August 13.

Mr. Oladeinde explained that the repair was required to complete the Federal Government’s earlier rehabilitation work on the opposite side of the bridge, thus the need for a notice of route diversion.

He said pending the commencement of the rehabilitation works, alternative routes have been made available for the awareness of motorists, to manage traffic during the period of repairs.

Part of the statement read, “Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue.