Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has felicitated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Governor Uzodimma in his message to Muslim faithful said that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir is peculiar because it is celebrated when the world is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic of which Nigeria is not an exception.

He called on the Muslim brothers and sisters to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice which according to him was what Prophet Mohammed is noted for, and further urged them to also use the opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir to pray fervently for the end of the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

While advising the Muslim faithful, particularly those in Imo State to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols as they make merry, Governor Uzodimma also urged them to reflect deeply on those who do not have what it takes to celebrate during this period of Eid-el-Kabir and show them love.