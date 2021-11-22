Gov Ugwuanyi moves to restore Enugu recreation parks to original purpose

Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has embarked on the spot assessment to ascertain the state of recreational facilitates in the state.

The governor visited some bastardized state government parks in Enugu metropolis, determined to restore them to their original status, comparable to the newly established Enugu Unity Park.

The recreation centres visited by Gov. Ugwuanyi, in company of the of top government functionaries were the newly remodeled Eze and Onwudiwe parks located at Uwani, Enugu, the Ejindu Park, Coal Camp Enugu and the Ude Ubaka Park, along Agbani Road, Enugu, which has been illegally converted to churches, residential areas and automobile workshops.

Gov. Ugwuanyi made funds available for immediate clearing of grasses and removal of other obstructions at Eze, Onwudiwe and Ejindu parks, disclosing that the state government will follow due process to restore Ude Ubaka Park to its original purpose.

The governor’s mission is to ensure that these government facilities are put into effective use in line with their original purpose in the overall interest of residents of the state.

