Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and its contractors to immediately commence remedial works on all emerging potholes on roads in the state

This is in line with his administration’s sustained zero tolerance for potholes and commitment to maintenance of existing infrastructure.

The governor also directed the Enugu State Rural Electrification Board (REB) “to as a matter of urgency resume work on the repair and rehabilitation of all traffic lights in Enugu metropolis to ensure full functionality”.

Both agencies of the state government have commenced work as directed by governor, accordingly.