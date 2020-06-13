Brazil has overtaken Britain as the country with the second-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world after a further 843 deaths pushed its total to 41,901.

The country’s ministry of health said late Friday that the number of confirmed cases has risen by 25,982 to 828 810

Surpassing Britain, Brazil is now on the second spot on a global tally of coronavirus deaths after the United States.

According to the British government 41,481 lives have been lost in the UK since late January although the number rises to more than 50,000 when suspected cases are included.

This week, a University of Washington projection found another 100,000 Brazilian lives could be lost by August, meaning Brazil might overtake the US as the country with the highest death toll.