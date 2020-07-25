Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has signed a revised Appropriation Bill for the State’s 2020 budget amounting to over N164 billion2020 budget.

The Governor signed the Appropriation Bill before the commencement of the state executive council meeting held at Government House, Sokoto.

With this development, the earlier appropriation document of over two hundred billion has been scaled down to more than one hundred and sixty four billion to meet up with the current realities of the state economy occasioned by the outbreak if the global pandemic of coronavirus.

Signing the revised document, Gov. Tambuwal expressed satisfaction “with the new document which went through the mandatory legislative procedures.”

The State Government also announced its plan to commence community testing in rural areas for corona virus

The state commissioner for health and chain taskforce on COVID-19 Mohammed Ali Iname told newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting.

Sokoto State has zero active case of coronavirus and has not recorded any new case of the diseases in the last twenty days.