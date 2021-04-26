Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto has today received his colleague and brother from Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who is in Sokoto for the condolence visit of Late Aisha Ahmad Dan Baba, the daughter of Northern Nigeria first and only Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello (Sardaunan Sokoto ).

Mallam El-Rufai prayed for the reposed of her soul, and prayed to Allah to forgive all her misgivings, and grant her eternal rest.

Governor El-Rufai was received at Sokoto Airport by the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA, and Chief of Staff Sokoto Government House,Mukhtar Magori.