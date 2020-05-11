Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has announced the death of one of his commissioners, Surajo Marafa Gatawa.

A statement by Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Muhammad Bello, said late Mr Gatawa passed away on Sunday after a brief illness in Sokoto.

Mr. Gatawa, until his death was the State Commissioner for Lands and Housing.

He served as commissioner of Social Welfare during the first tenure of Governor Aminu Tambuwal and was made commissioner for Land and Housing in the second term, the position he held until his death

He is survived by three wives and many children.

Mr. Gatawa has since been buried in Sokoto in accordance to Islamic rites, Mr Bello said.