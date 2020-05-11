Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr, Godwin Emefiele, has assured investors of the security of their investments notwithstanding dwindling revenue from the sale of crude.

Mr Emefiele, however says investors interested in repatriating their funds from the country are guaranteed their monies.

He also adds that the Apex bank has put in place policies to ensure an orderly exit for those interested in doing so.

The CBN Governor urged investors to be patient, while such repatriations are processed owing to the bank’s policy of orderly exit of investments.

Emefiele added that foreign exchange available would be devoted to strategic importion or priority service obligations as the bank collaborates with the trade authourities to boost manufacturing for economic revival.