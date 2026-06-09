Governor of Nasarawa State and Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum, Abdullahi Sule, has highlighted the state’s growing investment opportunities in key sectors including mining, agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare and education at the Invest Lagos Summit 3.0. The investment forum, held in Lagos under the theme, “Lagos: Business Gateway…...

Governor of Nasarawa State and Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum, Abdullahi Sule, has highlighted the state’s growing investment opportunities in key sectors including mining, agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare and education at the Invest Lagos Summit 3.0.

The investment forum, held in Lagos under the theme, “Lagos: Business Gateway to Africa,” brought together government officials, investors, business executives and development partners to explore strategies for driving economic growth and attracting investments across Nigeria.

The summit was declared open by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who led discussions on strengthening the country’s investment climate and expanding economic opportunities.

As part of the programme, Sule joined other state governors in a panel session where they presented the economic strengths, investment prospects and development priorities of their respective states.

Speaking during the session, the Nasarawa governor outlined the comparative advantages that position the state as an attractive destination for local and foreign investors.

He pointed to the state’s abundant solid mineral resources, vast agricultural potential, renewable energy opportunities, as well as ongoing investments in healthcare and education.

Sule said his administration has continued to implement measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business through infrastructure expansion, policy reforms and partnerships with the private sector.

He noted that Nasarawa has emerged as one of Nigeria’s promising investment destinations, citing its strategic location, growing economy and rich endowment of natural resources.

The governor further stressed his administration’s commitment to harnessing the state’s mineral wealth, strengthening agricultural value chains and expanding renewable energy initiatives as part of efforts to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and improve the living standards of residents.