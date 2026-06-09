The Federal Government has announced plans to extend the Lagos rail network to both the domestic and international terminals of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), in a move aimed at improving access to the country’s busiest aviation hub. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Monday…...

The Federal Government has announced plans to extend the Lagos rail network to both the domestic and international terminals of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), in a move aimed at improving access to the country’s busiest aviation hub.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Monday while speaking at the opening ceremony of Invest Lagos 3.0, an investment summit organised by the Lagos State Government.

According to the minister, discussions are already ongoing between the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Lagos State Government to begin the rail extension project.

He explained that the proposed line would connect the existing rail corridor terminating at Ikeja Bus Stop to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), continue through Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), and eventually reach the international terminal.

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“We are also planning to extend the rail line that ends at Ikeja Bus Stop. We are working with the Lagos State government to extend that rail line all the way to the local, through the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) and all the way to the international airport.

“That rail line is about to start. It’s the extension of the rail line. So, Lagos is just ready for the next big step in terms of its aviation activities,”

Keyamo said the project would enhance connectivity to the airport and strengthen Lagos’ ambition of becoming a leading aviation and logistics hub in Africa.

The minister also revealed that Lagos handles about 67 per cent of all passenger traffic across Nigeria’s airports, underscoring the state’s central role in the country’s aviation sector.

He argued that Lagos’ geographical position gives it a competitive edge over other African hubs.

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“Just six hours across the Atlantic, you will get to South America from the Lagos airport. Six hours down, you’ll get to Southern Africa. Six hours to the Middle East, you’ll get to Dubai or Qatar.

“Six hours up, you will get to Europe, either France or London. That is the equidistant advantage that Lagos also provides as a hub, the whole of Africa. So, we will soon catch up with hubs like Addis Ababa, with hubs like Togo.”

Keyamo further disclosed that the Federal Government has committed about $500 million to reconstruct and modernise the ageing international terminal at the Lagos airport.

He said the investment is intended to transform the nearly 50-year-old facility into a world-class airport capable of handling growing passenger and cargo traffic.

The minister added that Nigeria now has seven international airports following the addition of Victor Attah International Airport and Maiduguri International Airport.

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He also cited the resolution of the legal dispute between BASL and the Federal Government as evidence of the administration’s commitment to encouraging private-sector participation in aviation development.

Keyamo urged local and foreign investors to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the sector, including the proposed airport project in the Lekki-Epe corridor being promoted by the Lagos State Government.