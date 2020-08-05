Osun State Government has presented two hundred million naira cheque to different vulnerable groups who were affected by the inferno that destroyed the popular Atakunmosa market in Ilesa early this year.

At the event held inside the market in Ilesa, the State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola also performed the turning of sod for the rebuilding of the market.

The market got burnt in 2018 and also experienced another inferno early this year. Several shops and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The incidents rendered many people vulnerable.