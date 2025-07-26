Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo has reiterated his resolve to anchor the state on the parts of sustainable progress through people-driven policies. He disclosed this while signing into law seven bills passed by the Kogi State House of Assembly, describing the legislative actions as crucial for t...

He disclosed this while signing into law seven bills passed by the Kogi State House of Assembly, describing the legislative actions as crucial for the development of the State.

The signing ceremony, held at the government house in Lokoja, brought together members of the state legislature, executive council, and other key stakeholders.

Among the bills signed are the Climate Change Law, the law restricting heavy-duty trucks from operating in Lokoja metropolis during the day, the Commodity Exchange and Export Law, and the law establishing the Bureau of Lands.

Others include the law repealing the Kogi State Emergency Management Law, the Kogi State Oil Producing Area Development Commission Law, the law repealing the 2024 Electoral Law, and the one enacting the 2025 Electoral Law

Putting pen to the documents, the governor said the bills reflect a shared vision to improve lives and strengthen key pillars of development across the state.

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Aliyu Umar, commended the governor for redefining the framework for people-driven policies.

As the laws take effect, Kogi residents express hope that the interventions will align with the state’s 32-year development plan and deliver broad-based benefits.