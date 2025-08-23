Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State on Saturday received the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who paid him a condolence visit following the passing of his father. Governor Ododo also hosted other dignitaries, including the Senator representing Kogi West, Sunday Karimi; his Kogi East c...

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State on Saturday received the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who paid him a condolence visit following the passing of his father.

Governor Ododo also hosted other dignitaries, including the Senator representing Kogi West, Sunday Karimi; his Kogi East counterpart, Jibrin Echocho; and the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Olumode Adeyemi, all of whom came to commiserate with him and his family.

Adding to the roll call of early sympathizers was renowned business magnate and founder of Mangal Cement, Dahiru Mangal, who also visited the governor’s residence to offer his condolences.