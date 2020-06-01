Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki says he has ordered the police to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila, a 100-level Life Sciences student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Governor Obaseki in his tweet vowed to ensure that the suspects are found and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I have ordered the Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

“The @PoliceNG has been mandated to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable in her death. The Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law is in effect in our state.

“Using this law, we would ensure to investigate what exactly transpired and deal decisively with the those found complicit in the dastardly act, whoever they might be. #JusticeForUwa,” Obaseki’s tweet said.

The 22-year-old student was reported to have been raped inside a church where she went to read at the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

The hashtag #JusticeForUwa is currently trending on social media as Nigerians express outrage over the incident.