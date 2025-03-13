Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare and the well-being of citizens.

He said this during a visit by the Emir of Dutse, who came to thank him for various development projects in the emirate,

The governor said his administration would continue to prioritise healthcare.

He highlighted free dialysis treatment now available in the state’s three tertiary hospitals as part of efforts to expand access to essential medical services.

Governor Namadi also praised Dr Adamu Abdullahi, Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu, for revitalising the hospital.

In turn, Dr Abdullahi commended the governor’s leadership and investment in strengthening Jigawa’s healthcare system.

The Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kudu has seen major improvements under Dr Abdullahi, including new projects and the recruitment of hundreds of consultant doctors.

The Jigawa State government says it remains committed to developing healthcare and investing in human capital, in line with national efforts to improve public health and economic growth.