The National Counter Terrorism Centre has announced its readiness to collaborate with the British High Commission and the Embassy of the United States of America to support Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

It said the partnership aims to address one of the most pressing threats to national security: the use of improvised explosive devices by terrorist groups.

Speaking at a symposium on countering IEDs held in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the Counter Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Laka, emphasised the significant danger these devices pose to security agencies engaged in anti-terrorism operations.

General Laka highlighted that IEDs have become a persistent challenge in the fight against terrorism, often causing devastating harm.