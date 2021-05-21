Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the state cargo International Airport under construction

He said the airport will begin full air operations before the end of this year

The governor stated this while on inspection to access the level of work at the site.

He directed the contractor handling the project to FastTrack the work to meet up the dateline.

” I am optimistic that before the end this year, aircrafts will begin to fly the airport considering the level of work done here”

” I have directed the construction company to ensure that runway, all terminal sections are fixed and completed as all Airport facilities and equipment’s will be on ground before the stipulated time” Matawalle Said

The Governor also expressed delight with the construction of terminal building which has reached advanced level and directed for the construction of access roads and other necessary facilities in good time.

He adds that if completed, the Zamfara State International Cargo Airport would be the best and most modern cargo Airport in the Northern part of the country and assured that the Airport will create job opportunities to teeming unemployed youth in the State

Governor Bello Matawalle further announces plan to Construct a befitting modern Hajj camp and pilgrims accommodation near the Airport for intending pilgrims of the state and neighbouring states will be accommodated before take off to the holy land.

The Governor and his team were taken round the site by the state Commissioner for works.