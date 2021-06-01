Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle has suspended the Emir of Dansadau Hussaini Umar and the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi Bello Wakkala.

They’re alleged to be involved in banditry activities.

The governor says the suspension is indefinite and with immediate effect.

He has also directed the District Head of Dansadau District Nasiru Muhammad to oversee the affairs of the Emirate.

A press statement from the government house says the governor has set up a seven man committee to investigate the activities and alleged involvement of the traditional rulers in banditry activities.

The committee has DIG. Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe (rtd) as Chairman and Abdurrashid Haruna as secretary among others.

Governor Bello Matawalle has further directed security operatives to effectively implement the presidential order to shoot on sight any person or group seen carrying guns other than government approved security agencies.

Dansadau is located in Maru local government area of the state and is one of the hotbed for bandits and kidnappers