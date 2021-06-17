Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has suspended the activities of Zamfara State Road Traffic Agency known as ZAROTA with immediate effect.

This follows the increasing number of complaints from members of the public and travelers plying federal and state roads within Zamfara.

The state government also set up of a committee to review the conduct of the officials of the organisation.

A press statement signed by Yakubu Sani Haidara the permanent secretary cabinet affairs says the activities of the organisation will henceforth be overseen by a joint task force of Police, Vehicle Investigation Officers, Federal Road Safety Commission and the Civil Defence Corps.

The state government appeals to motorists to be law-abiding and conduct themselves according to the law.

Truck Drivers In Zamfara had earlier in the day blocked LALAN roundabout which lead in and out of the state and to Sokoto and Kebbi states over alleged extortion and harassment by personnel of the Zamfara state Road Traffic Agency known as ZAROTA.