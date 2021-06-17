Travellers plying the Gusau – Sokoto Road were held up Thursday morning in traffic for several hours.

This follows a protest by members of the Truck Drivers Association in Zamfara over alleged extortion by personnel of the Zamfara state Road Traffic Agency known as Zarota

The protesting Truck drivers barricaded the popular LALAN roundabout with Trucks, other items and burning tires to express their anger

LALAN roundabout leads in and out of Gusau the Zamfara state capital and to Sokoto and Kebbi states

They are accusing personnel of the Zamfara state Road Traffic Agency of unnecessary delay of motorist over what they describe as illegal stop and search aimed at extorting motorists.

Advertisement

The road has been opened following intervention by security operatives after several hours.

Efforts to speak to authorities of the Zamfara state Road Traffic Agency is still ongoing as the management of the agency cannot be reached as at the time of filling this report.