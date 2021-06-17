Acting Canadian High Commissioner, Nicolas Simard has visited the VVF centre located at the Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital in continuation of his two days working visit to Sokoto.

He was there with other officials from the High Commission, officials of the United Nations Population Fund UNFPA and in company of state government officials led by the Health and Women and Children affairs commissioners.

The diplomat expressed satisfaction with services rendered at the centre encouraging personnel to sustain the efforts to help rural and Urban women facing the challenge of VVF.

Mr. Simard described the result been achieved at the centre as excellent, encouraging and impressive.

He visited wards, assess level of impacts of his country support to the fight against VVF as well as interacted with health workers and patients at the centre.

He was also at Bodinga local government where he meet with the District Head of Bodinga, Muhammad Bello Abdulrauf where he interacted with the traditional ruler about the impact of girl child education and how it has been able to reduced gender base violence and improve the girl child education .

The Canadian government is partnering with Sokoto state government in key areas of education with particular interest on the girl child education, also working to improve maternal mortality and reduce all sorts of violence against women.