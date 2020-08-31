Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle is seeking the death penalty for reckless driving after a truck crashed into three vehicles, killing 16 people instantly.

The Governor who expressed sadness over their death said reckless drivers should be compelled to pay compensation on every life lost.

Governor Matawalle also announced donations to families of each of the deceased.

He said the State Government would introduce speed limit gauge on highways, weight measurement on trucks, and drug tests on drivers to guard against rough and reckless driving.