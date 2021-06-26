The Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the payment of one hundred million Naira examination fee for Zamfara students.

The money will be paid to the West African Examination Council, WAEC to enable Zamfara students seat for the 2021 O’level Examination

A statement signed by the Press Secretary Jamilu Iliyasu said, the payment of the examination fee is part of Governor Bello Matawalle’s stride in encouraging Education in the state

He assures of the Governments readiness to do all within its power to ensure Zamfara students comes out with flying colours in coming examination.

Governor Bello Matawalle appreciates the support of the Federal Ministry of Education and the West African Examination Council for understanding and concern towards the development of education in the state, despite the huge backlog of exam fees owed by the previous administration

The Governor noted with satisfaction the support of the Federal Ministry of Education to the state, adding that the ministry has been supportive to the course of Education in Zamfara.

The Matawalle’s administration assures it will continue to meet its obligations as part of Measures to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, especially the young generation through the provision of sound and quality education.