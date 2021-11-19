Gov. Matawalle Orders Reopening Of Additional Six Markets In Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has directed the re-opening of six weekly Markets in the state

The reopening of the markets after three months according to the Governor is an acid test to the relief of stringent measures earlier taken by the state Government to tackle the rising cases of Banditry and Kidnapping

The selected markets include the Livestock markets in Gummi, Bagega, Danjibga, Kasuwar Daji, Tsafe, Talata-Mafara and Nasarawar Godel

The decision becomes necessary following the improvement in the security situation and the concern of the state Government to the hardship the total closure of markets has inflicted on the local economy

The Governor However warned citizens against taking laws into their own hands even in an obvious breach of law and order, adding that Government will no longer take it lightly with any person or groups killing people wantonly in market places as was obtained in the past

“Anybody caught breaking this rule will face the appropriate wrath of the law. I therefore call on vigilante groups and concerned individuals to follow the rule of law and due process in addressing any issue that might arise in such situations”, Gov. Matawalle warned.

The Governor further called on traditional rulers and other community leaders to ensure that the new measure is monitored and tailored to succeed so that more relaxation of the stringent measures can follow in due course