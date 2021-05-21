Zamfara state government has ordered the immediate closure of four markets in two local government areas of the state

The markets are Sabon Birnin DanAli, Cigama, Kokiya and Dansadau in Birnin Magaji and Maru Local Givernment Areas of the state

The directives is with Immediate effect according to the state authorities

A press statement signed by the secretary to the state government Bala Maru says move becomes necessary to avert any break down of law and order in the area and surrounding communities

The government also regret any inconveniences caused by this action, as it is aimed at ensuring peace in all parts of the state, which is for the good of all

Advertisement

This is the second time in two months that markets in some parts of Zamfara State are been closed due to Insecurity.