Gov. Matawalle Confirm Attack On Five Communities in Two LGAs

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has confirmed the attack on some Communities in Bukuyyum and Anka local government Areas

Over Sixty Persons were said to have been killed though no Official figures casualty from the government or security agencies

Bandits attacked Five Communities in Bukuyyum and Anka local Councils Wednesday night

The Communities are Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji, Rafin Gero , Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas

The governor made the confirmation at a military formation in Gusau when he visit Zamfara State Candidates of the the 82 regular Intake, Nigerian Army

He also commend the federal government for declaring Bandits as Terrorists

Mr. Matawalle notes that the military can now go fully on bandits in their enclaves

The Zamfara Governor seek for the deployment of Tucano aircraft to Zamfara forests.

All troubled Communities according to him will soon be free of Banditry and Kidnapping