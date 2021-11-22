Gov. Matawalle Condemns Murder Of Sagir Hamida by Bandits

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has Condemned in strong terms the attack on travellers along Kaduna-Abuja Highway which led to the murder of some Persons and others abducted

Among those killed is one Sagir Hamida a one time governorship Aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC in Zamfara

The Governor says he received with great shock the sudden death of the young and promising Politician

He described the deceased as a strong and promising politician the state ever produced especially in his quest in ensuring the enhancement of self reliance among the youths

He says, Sagir Hamida will be remembered for his various contributions to the political and socio-economic growth of the state where he left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill

Mr. Matawalle also extend his heartfelt condolences to Gusau emirate Council, his immediate family, the Government and good people of Zamfara and pray to Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss

“The death of Sagir came to me with a rude shock, though, death is inevitable but loosing a worthy son like Sagir Hamida is a great loss and very painful and his contribution will remain indelible in the minds of the people of Zamfara state” Matawalle Said.

” I Pray Allah to accept his Shahadat and grant him Jannatu Firdaus”He added

Sagir Hamida was among those killed by Bandits when they blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway Sunday evening

He was shot on the chest and his leg after saveral gunshots on his vehicle when his driver attempted to make a uturn to Kaduna after sighting the bandits

His ordily was among those abducted by the bandits

This loss by Zamfara State Government is coming a few months after a first class chief the Emir of Bungudu Hassan Attahiru was Abducted along same Kaduna Abuja highway and was released after thirty one days in Captivity.

The body of Sagir Hamida will be laid to rest Monday afternoon in Wuse, Abuja the Federal Capital.