Residents of Plateau state have been called upon to continue to pray and support the various security agencies in the fight against insecurity bedeviling some parts of the country.

This is as the Country commemorates the 2021 armed forces remembrance day,

Speaking as a special guest of honour at the occasion, Governor Simon Lalong made the appeal shortly after performing the laying of the wreath in honour of the deceased officers and men of the armed forces who died while fighting for the peace of the country.

Highlights of the events include, the laying of the wreath,the symbolic release of white pigeons to depict peace and the traditional military 21 gun salute.

Some retired officers who spoke to our correspondent at the event pleaded with the government to make the welfare of all ex service men and widows of falling heroes a priority.