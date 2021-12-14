Gov. Dapo Abiodun mourns Olowu of Owu, Olusanya Dosunmu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed shock at the transition of the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Olusanya Dosunmu, Amororo II.

In a condolence message issued on by his behalf on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta, Gov. Abiodun described the Oba Dosunmu as “a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development.”

While condoling with the monarch’s immediate family and the people of Owu, the governor said they should take solace in the lasting impact he had on his domain.

He prayed that “God Almighty grants Kabiyesi’s soul eternal repose and the people he left behind the fortitude to bear this loss”, the statement surmised.