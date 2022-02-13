Gov Bello condoles Sultan, Govt, Sokoto Indigenes over death of Kingmaker, Danbaba

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with the Sultan, Sokoto Caliphate as well as the government and people of Sokoto State over the death of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba who was the Head of the Caliphate’s Kingmakers.

The Governor, in a condolence message on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Magajin Gari adding that his death has, no doubt, left a void that will be difficult to fill in the Sultanate.

Governor Sani Bello described the late Magajin Gari as a gentleman and reverred traditional ruler, who contributed immensely to the development of the Sokoto Caliphate, and the nation.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdausi. “My prayers are also with the family he left behind, the Sultanate, the government and people of Sokoto State.”

The Head of Sokoto kingmakers, the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, was until his death, the board chairman of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA).

The deceased was the grandson of the late Premier of Northern Region and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Danbaba died at the age of 51, barely 22 months after he lost his mother, A’ishatu, the eldest daughter of the late Premier of Northern Region.