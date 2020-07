Ondo state government has appointed, Tayo Oluwatuyi Oluseye popularly known as Tukana as the new Secretary to the State Government.

His appointment followed the resignation of Ifedayo Abegunde as SSG today.

Oluwatuyi, who is an Akure indigene like Abegunde is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear.

Until his new appointment, he was the state commissioner for natural resources