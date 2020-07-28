Many people have been reported dead after a gas explosion hit Ajao Estate, less than five kilometres to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

TVC News gathered that the incident was caused by cooking gas.

JUST IN: Gory sights as cooking gas explosion hits Ajao Estate in Lagos pic.twitter.com/9TYBk2U9B1 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) July 28, 2020

Although the number of those that died could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, mangled and dismembered bodies of those that died could be seen in the rubbles left behind by the explosion.

It was also gathered that four first responders at the scene sustained injuries.