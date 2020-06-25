Google says it will invest as much as $2 billion in a data centre in Poland to deal with cloud services.

The is according to reports from the Puls Biznesu daily.

News of the investment follows an announcement by Microsoft in May that it will invest $1 billion in a Polish data centre, as the largest economy in the European Union’s eastern wing tries to position itself as a regional technology hub.

Google Cloud’s business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, Magdalena Dziewguc says The Region Google Cloud in Warsaw is the biggest investment in infrastructure of this type in Poland and is getting ready for it to be operational at the beginning of 2021.