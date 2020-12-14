Internet giant Google has said that access to its in-house applications, such as Gmail and Google Drive, has been restored for the “vast majority” of affected users following a service outage earlier on Monday.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users.

“We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users,” a status update posted on Google’s workspace dashboard at 12:52 GMT read.

Similar messages were attached to the rest of Google’s in-house services.

The outage was noted by the internet giant at 11:55 GMT.

Earlier on Monday, users took to social media to report their inability to access core Google services, including the YouTube video platform.