The General Officer Commanding Eight Division Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey arrives the headquarters of the Nigerian Police force Zamfara state Command
Major General Uwem Bassey is also the Commander of the joint task force operation Hadarin Daji northwest zone
He is on a courtesy visit to the police command
On arrival, the senior military officer was received by the police commissioner CP Ayuba Elkana and a guard of honor at the premises of the command
The duo are expected to discuss on issues of security in Zamfara and neighbouring states
Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states are experiencing Resurgence of armed Banditry and abduction of persons and students in recent times.
The two senior officers are in closed door meeting as at the time of filling this report.