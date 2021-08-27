The General Officer Commanding Eight Division Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey arrives the headquarters of the Nigerian Police force Zamfara state Command

Major General Uwem Bassey is also the Commander of the joint task force operation Hadarin Daji northwest zone

He is on a courtesy visit to the police command

On arrival, the senior military officer was received by the police commissioner CP Ayuba Elkana and a guard of honor at the premises of the command

The duo are expected to discuss on issues of security in Zamfara and neighbouring states

Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states are experiencing Resurgence of armed Banditry and abduction of persons and students in recent times.

The two senior officers are in closed door meeting as at the time of filling this report.