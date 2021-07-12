The newly appointed General Officer Commanding, GOC, 3- Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali has assumed command of the Division.

At a ceremony in at the Division Headquarters Jos, Major General Ali thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for the confidence reposed in him to command the Division.

He urged senior officers to work as a team, imbibe positive attitude to work, l and demonstrate professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Major General Ali said that is the only way to ensure success and move the Division to greater heights.

Earlier in in the ceremony, his the outgoing Acting GOC, Brigadier General Bello Muhammad thanked God for granting him successful tenure of office.