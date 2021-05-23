President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has expressed his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians following the tragic deaths of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, and other senior military officers in a plane crash on Friday.

The President prayed for the deceased’s souls to rest in peace in a statement released on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

“I express the deep condolences of the Gov’t and people of Ghana, and of myself personally, to President Buhari and the Gov’t and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the shocking, tragic deaths of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other senior Nigerian military officers, in Saturday’s plane crash.

“Our hearts go out to their families, and may their souls rest in perfect peace he said.

I express the deep condolences of the Gov’t and people of Ghana, and of myself personally, to President Buhari and the Gov’t and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the shocking, tragic deaths of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, 1/2 Advertisement — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) May 23, 2021

He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the tragic accident, and prayed that God would comfort them.