Ghana’s Electoral Commission has declared President Nana Akufo-Addo of the (NPP) re-elected for a second term.

But the main opposition NDC Party of former President John Dramani Mahama are crying foul.

Breakdown of the election results without the tally from Techiman South constituency where there was shooting during collation:

Akufo-Addo 51.29%

Mahama 47.39%

Reg. Voters 17m

Turnout 78.9%

A candidate requires more than 50% to win.

Ten of the 12 candidates each received less than 1% of the vote.

It is the 3rd time the rival candidates are slugging it out. Mahama defeated Akufo-Addo in 2012, while the incumbent president won in 2016.