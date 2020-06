Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, has apologised to Nigeria for the demolition of the building within her high commission in Accra, Ghana.

In a telephone conversation with President Buhari today, the Ghanaian leader said he has directed full investigation into the incident.

A statement signed by President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, added that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court.